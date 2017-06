MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Muncie is asking people to avoid an area due to what they call a deep and dangerous sinkhole.

City officials advise to avoid the area around McColloch Boulevard east of the Walnut Street and Granville Avenue split.

They say the sinkhole measures roughly 6 feet wide and 10 feet deep and that area around it is unstable.

Authorities have put barriers in place for lane closures.