1 in critical condition following crash on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition following a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of North Rural Street and East Michigan Street.

Preliminary investigations determined a box truck, a pickup truck and a parked car were all involved. The pickup truck is believed to have ran a light and hit a parked vehicle after the box truck ran into a building.

The driver of the pickup is in “very critical” condition.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the business.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.