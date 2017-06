INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a crash left one woman dead Saturday evening on I-65.

It happened right around 11 p.m. when 51-year-old Traci McCracken was killed after she went off road and flipped her vehicle just before the Southport Road exit.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.