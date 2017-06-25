5 people shot within hours across city; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were busy Sunday evening investigating multiple shootings.

In addition to a triple shooting on Shadeland Avenue that left three people in the hospital, two other individual shootings were reported.

One was on East 52nd Street, not far from Shadeland Avenue. Police say one person was shot, no word yet on the condition of the victim there.

The third shooting happened on Salem Street near 38th and Meridian on the north side.

IMPD says one person was shot in the leg and taken to Methodist in good condition.

All of the shootings happened within hours of each other.

Police have not released suspect information on any of the cases.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation — you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.