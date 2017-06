INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fun way to visit multiple craft breweries is making its impact on Indianapolis.

The Indy Brew Bus stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Sunday morning to fill us in on what they do.

Owners Megan and Andy Bulla even had their own sampling out on display.

Tickets aboard the bus range from $30 to $40 for a downtown session.

To find out more on how The Brew Bus works, click here.

Check out the video above for more!