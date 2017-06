INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a¬†beautiful day for a festival in Broad Ripple.

Thousands of ducks joined in the fun — bot not the kind with feathers.

Around 2,000 rubber ducks were floating along the canal for the Fourth Annual Broad Ripple Canal Duck Race.

Ducks cost $5 dollars, with all the money going to the Broad Ripple Village Association.

The winning duck took home around $500 in prizes from local Broad Ripple businesses!