WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Whiteland police have found a teen who went missing Sunday.

Sunday night, Whiteland police tweeted information and photos of 15-year-old Brandon, who they say was last seen near the Flying J truck stop.

Police said the teen was walking northbound on foot, wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

Please be on lookout for 15 year old, Brandon. Last seen near the Flying J Truck Stop, walking northbound on foot. Blue shirt and shorts. pic.twitter.com/XgYT4wMiUG — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) June 25, 2017

As of 7:03 p.m., Whiteland police have found the missing teen.

Teen located! Huge thanks to Officer Crouse and K9 Stinger of @FranklinCityPD for locating him! Thank you everyone! Found safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/kr0pDd2r2z — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) June 25, 2017