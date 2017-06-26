Angie Barlow’s parents visit scene where daughter’s body was found

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday afternoon, Stephen and Christina Kramer walked through a wooded area near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue.

The couple gripped each other; they clutched a cross and other items in their arms. The two walked slowly, as they reluctantly approached an empty, shallow grave.

Last Tuesday afternoon, police discovered a body in the area.

At the time, Indianapolis Metropolitan police didn’t release any information on the body; however, the next day the Marion County coroner identified the body as Angie Barlow.

Barlow disappeared last October. Her car was found in November, and police questioned several people in connection with her disappearance in May.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has yet to make an arrest in her case. On Monday, Barlow’s parents wanted to go back to the scene where their daughter was buried.

“While everyone else was enjoying Thanksgiving and Christmas — whoever did this was celebrating with their families — she lay in a pile of dirt with a hole in the ground. That is unforgivable. How do you sleep at night? You are a monster,” said Christian Kramer.

On Monday, the Marion County coroner released Barlow’s body to her parents. The couple spent most of the day making funeral arrangements for this Saturday. Kramer is planning to have the funeral in Muncie; however, she hasn’t found a venue large enough to have the services.

As Barlow’s family waits for answers, Kramer made it clear justice will be served in her daughter’s case.

“We are going to do everything possible to make sure her death is not in vain,” said Kramer.

Just before the couple left, Stephen Kramer had this to say to those responsible for his daughter’s murder: “I’m not going to forgive who done this to my daughter. I can’t wait to be in the courtroom and watch the sentencing, to whoever done this to my daughter.”