Bret Michaels to play at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Bret Michaels has been added as a performer at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana State Fair announced Monday that the Poison lead singer will hit the free stage Aug. 7.

The “Every Rose has its Thorn” singer is just the latest act in a long line of scheduled performances at the 2017 Indiana State Fair.

The 2017 Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 4-20. Entry to the concerts is included with paid admission into the fair.

