INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a child was shot.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 7100 block of Warrior Trail on the north side on Monday night around 9:47.

According to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, another person was also shot there:

IMPD Nightwatch PIO is headed to the 7100 block of Warrior Trail for two people shot. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 27, 2017

