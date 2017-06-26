Female inmate dies at Marion County Jail; authorities investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after the death of a female inmate.

A female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Monday around 8:51 p.m. Monday and declared dead around 9:30 p.m., according to Katie Carlson, a public information officer with the Marion County Jail.

The death investigation is being conducted among the following groups: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.