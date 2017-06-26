Franklin police officer put on leave after domestic violence arrest

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Franklin Police Department officer was placed on leave pending an investigation of a domestic disturbance at a home, the department said Monday.

Officer Schyuler Z. Brown on Monday was preliminarily charged with domestic violence, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said in an email. An arrest report with additional details should be available Tuesday morning, he said.

Franklin police had the sheriff’s department conduct the investigation of Brown to avoid the appearance of conflict or impropriety.

“The City will place Schyuler Brown on leave pending an investigation and a merit commission hearing for final action,” a news release from Franklin police said.