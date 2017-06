(WISH) — Gas prices are continuing to take a tumble nationwide and it doesn’t look like it’ll stop anytime soon.

The Lundeberg Survey says prices fell seven cents in the past two weeks to a nationwide average of $2.32 a gallon.

June’s gas prices are at historic low for the summer travel season and will stay low right into the Independence Day weekend.

