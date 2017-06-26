Girl playing with lighter may have started home fire

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis and Lawrence fire crews believe an 8-year-old girl started a fire Monday morning at a home on the northeast side.

The fire was reported at 11:52 a.m. at a single-story home in the 4000 block of Alsace Place, near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road.

The girl was treated at the scene for slight injuries. Six people were in the home when the fire broke out, but there were no other injuries.

Damage to the home was estimated at $45,000.

Rita Reith, a battalion chief with Indianapolis Fire Department, said the girl will be referred to the Fire Stop Program, used as a stopgap measure to counsel young children who may show an unusual interest in fires or fire setting.

For more information on the Fire Stop Program, call (317) 327-3473.