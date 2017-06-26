Group rallies against health care bill; protester injured

Related Coverage Budget office: Senate health bill adds 22 million uninsured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling it an attack on on disabled people’s freedom, a group of protesters held a rally at the federal courthouse in downtown Indianapolis.

About 25 members of ADAPT of Indiana urged U.S. Sen. Todd Young to vote against the new health care bill. They fear the loss of Medicaid money will mean more of Indiana’s disabled will have to go back to health care facilities instead of living at home. They say they hope showing the senator that the bill affects real people, with real lives, will convince him the bill as written now isn’t good for Hoosiers.

“We’re losing Medicaid, we’re losing our personal attendants, forcing people back into the nursing homes,” said Lori Cassidy, a protester.

Prior to the protest outside, the group held a sit-in at Young’s office. One of the women 24-Hour News 8 talked to said she was injured when someone tried to move her outside the office.

She was taken to a local hospital.