Investigator working Flora house fire that killed four young girls quits after questions arise about case

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — An investigator with the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office has resigned his assignment to a Flora house fire that claimed the life of four young sisters in November.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Dennis Randle resigned from his position on June 23 stemming from questions that have been raised surrounding the case.

The fire happened at a home on East Columbia Street. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled that the fire was set intentionally after accelerants were found in several spots in the home.

The fire resulted in the death of four children: 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch. Their mother and two police officers were also injured in the fire.

Arrests have yet to be made in connection to the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information to the case to contact 800-382-4628.