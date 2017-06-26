IPS to announce closures, curriculum expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Months of discussion and research are expected to come to an end on Thursday when the state’s largest school district is scheduled to announce the closures of three high schools.

In April, Indianapolis Public Schools first assigned a task force with looking into options to save money in the wake of declining enrollment.

Leaders said most of IPS high schools have been operating with less than 50 percent capacity.

The panel said closing three unnamed high school buildings would save the district around $4 million.

The district hosted five public meetings for families and community members to weigh in on potential changes.

The announcement on closures will be paired with an expansion of programming, according to IPS spokesperson Carrie Black.

School leaders said they will reveal which school will house seven new career-themed academies. Class programs will be designed to focus on areas of study like health sciences, manufacturing, engineering, business and more. The academies will be available to students starting with the 2018-2019 school year.