Lebanon prosecutor may seek death penalty against homicide suspect

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old was charged with murder, attempted murder and 21 additional charges Monday in connection to the fatal stabbing that left one man dead and his wife seriously injured.

The Boone County prosecutor also announced he is considering seeking the death penalty in the case, which he called “everyone’s worst nightmare” and “horrific.” The aggrevators that make the case eligible for the death penalty include the charges of burglary, arson and rape, County Prosecutor Todd Meyer said.

Zachariah Wright is charged with the murder of 73-year-old Max Foster and the attempted murder his wife, Sonja Foster, on June 18. The couple had been married nearly 50 years, an investigator said.

Other charges recently filed include burglary, sexual battery of Sonja, attempted arson in trying to light her on fire, and the theft of knives in the Foster home, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said DNA evidence helped link Wright to the murder and attempted murder. A pair of jeans discovered at the home Wright was living in tested positive for blood linked to the Fosters.

“This criminal episode really began when the defendant left work and headed back to the home he was staying in. Along the way, he started engaging in criminal activity,” Meyer said.

Wright first stole a pickax and other items in the city’s Pearl Street area, and then more items from a car in the same area, the prosecutor said. Those items were found in the home where Wright was staying.

Later, he rode a bicycle to the Dicks Street area, where the homicide and attempted murder occurred, Meyer said.

He also tried to break into another home in the Pearl street area, the prosecutor said.

Wright was apprehended June 18 as a person of interest. His initial hearing should be Tuesday morning or early afternoon, Meyer said.