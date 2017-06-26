Local vs big box stores: what to know before you buy plumbing parts and fixtures

Check out today’s quick plumbing tip from Jack Hope of Hope Plumbing!

“Not all plumbing parts and fixtures are created equally. The stuff from big box stores and online is not all the same. Often times products have been created to hit a certain price point for the big box and online stores.”

Warranties are often different. We won’t warranty owner-furnished products. Higher-end products may not have the same warranty from a contractor. Warranty can be a nightmare. No local support. Water heaters come with different gas controls, elements, and different drain valves.

