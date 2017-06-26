Monday Mailbag: Products for outdoor fun and travel

So fun! Check out today’s “Monday Mailbag” products:

Play Mats, www.comfortdesignmats.com

Love play mats, but hate that it doesn’t go with your home décor? Introducing ComfortDesign Mats. Versatile and modern, these high quality mats were created to complement your home décor while keeping kids safe andcomfortable. They are constructed with non-toxic and durable spongy foam that give families a gorgeous shared space for play, work, and better living.

Comfort Design Mats provide a myriad of exceptional benefits that include:

Modern Designs – Available in a variety of trend-setting patterns and colors to complement any living space.

Available in a variety of trend-setting patterns and colors to complement any living space. Safe & Non-toxic –Free of Latex, BPA and PVC. Comfort Design Mats are also hypoallergenic, non-flammable and anti-slip.

–Free of Latex, BPA and PVC. Comfort Design Mats are also hypoallergenic, non-flammable and anti-slip. Large and Comfortable – 6 1/2 ft. X 4 1/2 ft. of cushioned padding for playtime, workouts, or relaxation.

– 6 1/2 ft. X 4 1/2 ft. of cushioned padding for playtime, workouts, or relaxation. Hassle Free Cleaning –The waterproof, one-piece play matsmakes it simple to wipe up any mess and it’s reversible with the samedesign for a quick fix.

–The waterproof, one-piece play matsmakes it simple to wipe up any mess and it’s reversible with the samedesign for a quick fix. Promotes Healthy Development –Provides infants a soft and protected surface to learn how to crawl, walk on, and strengthen head and neck.

Long lasting and high quality, Comfort Design Mats are a must-have for every family. Perfect for parents, pet owners, apartment living and more, these durable mats can fit everyone’s lifestyle.

Comfort Design Mats is currently having a special GRAND OPENING promotion: order your mat today at www.comfortdesignmats.com and get 25% off and free shipping within the U.S.

Silicone glasses, https://www.bendiware.com/

Take the edge off and enjoy post grad life with a glass of wine in the new silicone glasses from Bendiware. Bendiware’s glasses come in fun colors and are a necessity for the pool or beach! Bendi is made from 100% BPA-free, food-grade silicone that is flexible yet strong enough to withstand the most intense wine nights with the pals! These cups are perfect for sipping vino or other cool cocktail concoctions this summer!

BubbleBum Travel Booster, http://www.bubblebum.co/us/

No matter where your travels take you and your family this summer, be sure to remember to pack your BubbleBum! BubbleBum is the original, inflatable car booster seat for kids 4 – 11 years of age (weight: 40-100 lbs) that makes traveling so much easier and not to mention fun especially in their new international designs! Whether taking a road trip or flying to a distant destination, car rentals, taxis and Uber/Lyft rides are a breeze with BubbleBum. No need to lug a heavy, cumbersome booster everywhere! The easy to pack air cushioning of the BubbleBum seat keeps kids comfortable and safe on all car rides!

The limited edition design collection was inspired by unforgettables travels, near and far. Whether you’re taking a road trip to Yosemite or boarding an airplane to discover Big Ben, London and all the sights beyond, your kids will be safe with BubbleBum booster seats.

Parents can rest easy that their precious cargo are sitting properly in the car, with the seat belt placement where it should be, across the things, instead of it sliding to the abdominal region. A high velocity accident with the belt in the wrong place can cause serious injury!

Perfectly design for travel, this booster seat, which weighs less than a pound, is easy to inflate and deflates in just minutes, ready to throw into your luggage or tote bag!

The IIHS (Insurance Institute of Highway Safety) voted BubbleBum in as the ‘Best Bet’ booster seat for the last six years. And if you need more than one, no problem! BubbleBum car booster seat was designed with belt positioning clips instead of armrests, making it possible to fit three booster seats across the back seat of most vehicles.

A taste for travel is all that it takes to make these a worthwhile investment for your kids! Available at Walmart, Target and Amazon, and at the BubbleBum site in these limited edition designs or the original colors: Black and Pink and retails for $29.99.