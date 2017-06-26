Muncie schools emergency manager appointed by state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state has taken a major step toward dealing with Muncie schools.

They announced Monday who they’d appointed over the school district — a group called Administrative Assistance out of Lafayette.

The group will serve as emergency manager to attempt to fix the problem.

The news follows an earlier announcement about the state taking control of the district, amid revelations that Muncie schools faced a $15 million deficit, with more than 20 teachers resigning.

Steve Wittenauer from Administrative Assistance had this to say: “This problem is going to be solved. “This money issue will not be solved in six months, but I think what the board will be looking for is: “What steps have we taken to start making that process work, so we can get them out of that financial deficit?”

Administrative Assistance is tasked with implementing a deficit-reduction plan. The plan includes closing three elementary schools.

If the district is determined to be financially stable by the end of the year, the emergency manager will be terminated.