INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities responded to a fire that occurred on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.

It happened just before noon in the 4000 block of Alsace Place.

Preliminary investigations showed that a young girl started the fire by playing with a lighter in a closet. The girl will now be enrolled in a fire prevention program.

There were no serious injuries in the fire.

It is estimated that the fire also caused $45,000 in damages.