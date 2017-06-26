What you’ll learn at a ReJoyce Financial seminar

Keep tabs on your finances and learn how to safeguard your future. It all starts with ReJoyce Financial and next month’s seminar.

Alexander Joyce of ReJoyce Financial is hosting a free dinner for Indiana residents who want to increase their retirement income -while potentially reducing taxation on your hard-earned life savings. If you’re interested in attending one of the free dinners, please RSVP. Seating is limited.

ReJoyce Financial Seminar

July 18

Tuesday @ 6:00pm

Ocean Prime

8555 N River Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46240

ReJoyce Financial is devoted to assisting Indiana residents in protecting their assets and helping them make an effort to ensure their money lasts.

What we’ll discuss at the free dinner:

Strategies to take control of your taxes in retirement.

New changes to Social Security that could significantly impact you and your family.

How to pass your IRA to your children or grandchildren – without giving most of it to the IRS.

How to determine if you are holding lazy money.

Ensuring that you are making financial decisions based off of critical facts instead of emotion, opinion, missing information, and misinformation.

How you may dramatically increase your interest earnings—while safeguarding your investments from risk.

To learn more, visit www.rejoycefinancial.com or call 317-903-9157.

