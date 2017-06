INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three children and an adult were struck in a vehicle accident shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Police were first dispatched to the scene at East 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive at 6:55 p.m.

The three children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene, and this story will be updated as more details become available.