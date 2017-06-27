Authorities seek help in finding man who sexually assaulted boy at Kokomo Goodwill

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are seeking your help in finding a man they said sexually assaulted a juvenile boy inside a Goodwill store.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Goodwill store in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street when officers were responding to a sexual assault.

Preliminary investigations showed that a man approached a young boy who separated from his parent and assaulted the boy inside the store.

Surveillance shows the man suspect made an interaction with another man in the store before leaving in a smaller, dark colored car in the mold of a Toyota Prius or Yaris.

You are urged to contact Kokomo Police at 765-456-7017 if you recognize the suspect in the photo.