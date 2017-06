Get cool, stay cool. Today on Indy Style, TA Kaiser’s Chris Kaiser talks about keeping our AC’s in tip-top shape!

A/C Tips:

Change your filters monthly.

Keep 1 to 3 feet of clearance around the units and at least 4 to 6 feet of clearance above the units.

Not a good idea to spray water on your unit to clean it.

Get your AC inspected by a pro once a year.

Never climb on an outside unit.

To learn more, visit www.takaiser.com.

