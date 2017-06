EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Evansville Emergency Management is responding to a building explosion in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area.

WISH-TV’s sister station WEHT has crews on the scene and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

There has not yet been any word on if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.