Find delicious deals on Tenderloin Tuesday in Hamilton County

If you’re a Hoosier, you know that the TENDERLOIN is a food staple! Today on Indy Style, Daniel Clemons and Juli Carver of Courtney’s Kitchen share more on the great deals happening during “Tenderloin Tuesdays,” and show us another way to enjoy this Indiana classic!

Courtney’s Kitchen in Noblesville: The owners are a brother and sister duo who operate the family restaurant. They offer a dog-friendly patio, homemade desserts, adult beverages and home-cookin’ cuisine! They even offer a delicious country breakfast on Saturday mornings! Otherwise, they are only open for lunch and dinner, closed Sundays and Mondays.

Tenderloin Tuesdays is a promotion in Hamilton County that offers special discounts on the Hoosier classic every Tuesday from June 27 through the last Tuesday in July.

For Tenderloin Tuesdays at Courtney’s Kitchen, they are offering $2 off the Cass’s Tenderloin or the petite tenderloin and a free sugar cream pie bite!

– Hamilton County Tourism started the promotion in 2009

– 25 restaurants participating in Hamilton County this year.

All of them offer a discount either on the sandwich or offer a free side or dessert. A few to mention might be: Rosie’s Place in Noblesville, Grand Junction Brewing in Westfield, Nickel Plate Bar and Grill in Fishers, Upland in Carmel, etc.

– Tenderloin Tuesdays starts on June 27 and goes through the month of July, and is every Tuesday!

– As you know tenderloins are a staple to a Hoosier’s diet! You can eat them breaded, grilled, etc. You can add different toppings or even stack or cut them in different ways.

– There are 50 Hamilton County restaurants along the Tenderloin Trail! These are the restaurants that offer tenderloins in the county but may not be involved in the Tenderloin Tuesdays deal. That means you have 50 opportunities to try a different tenderloin in the county!

2017 Tenderloin Tuesday

Tenderloin Tuesday runs each Tuesday June 27-July 25 th

25 area restaurants will be participating

Hamilton County has been celebrating the Indiana sandwich with Tenderloin Tuesdays since 2009

Visit the official Tenderloin Tuesday page: https://www.visithamiltoncounty.com/tenderloin/

Use #TenderloinTuesday to get social!

#TenderloinTuesday Participants and Deals:

Carmel:

Divvy-Hoosier Minis: Two panko crusted tenderloin mini sandwiches w/shoestring fries $9

Dooley O’Tooles-Tenderloin with a cup of soup and chips-$8.95

Upland Brewing Co. Carmel Tap House-Tenderloin with your choice of a side-$7

Woody’s Library Restaurant-Tenderloin and chips $8.95

The Pint Room -$1 off tenderloins

Muldoons-$1 off tenderloins

Stacked Pickle-Carmel and West Carmel- $2 off tenderloins

Fishers:

Nickel Plate Bar & Grill –$1 off tenderloins

C.R. Heroes Family Pub-Free beverage with tenderloin purchase

Four Day Ray Brewing-Free 5oz beer or soft drink

Pinheads- $10 tenderloin meal deal

Sahm’s Restaurant and Bar-BOGO ½ off

Stacked Pickle-Fishers-$2 off tenderloins

Noblesville:

Barley’s Island Brewing Company- $1 off tenderloin

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch North-Tenderloin sandwich combo $7.99

Courtney’s Kitchen-$2 off tenderloin and free sugar cream pie bite

Rosie’s Place-20% off

Copper Still Kitchen and Bar-Buy 2 sandwiches, get a free cake

Ginger’s Café-Tenderloin sandwich and coke float for $12.95

The Hamilton Restaurant-Free beverage

Aspen Creek Grill-$9.99 tenderloin & side

Westfield:

Erika’s Place-Free side dish

Stacked Pickle-Westfield- $2 off tenderloins

Cicero:

Erika’s Place-Cicero-Free side dish

Atlanta:

Combine Café-Free dessert

Tenderloin Trail participants:

Divvy Dooley O’Tooles Upland Brew co. Carmel Tap House Wolfies Grill Woody’s Library Restaurant Nickel Plate Bar & Gril 5280 Bistro R. Heroes Family Pub Four Day Ray Brewing Pinheads Sahm’s Restaurant and Bar Harry & Izzy’s Alexander’s on the Square Aspen Creek Grill Barley Island Brewing Company Caplinger’s Fresh Catch North Courtney’s Kitchen Local Eatery and Pub Rosie’s Place Wolfie’s Grill (Noblesville) Grand Junction Brewing Co. The Pint Room Combine Café Brunchies MacKenzie River Pizza Co. MCL Restaurant and Bakery Muldoon’s Scotty’s Brewhouse-Carmel Stacked Pickle-Carmel & West Carmel 10 West Erika’s Place-Cicero Casler’s Kitchen and Bar G’s Taste of Home Stacked Pickle-Fishers Wolfie’s Grill-Fishers Copper Still Kitchen & Bar Ginger’s Café Stone Creek Dining Company Sunrise Café at Uptown Syd’s Bar & Grill The Hamilton Restaurant Erika’s Place-Westfield Stacked Pickle-Westfield

You can find Tenderloin Tuesdays information at www.visithamiltoncounty.com/tenderloin/.

Website: www.courtneykitchen.com or find them on Facebook!