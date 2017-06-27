Find delicious deals on Tenderloin Tuesday in Hamilton County

If you’re a Hoosier, you know that the TENDERLOIN is a food staple! Today on Indy Style, Daniel Clemons and Juli Carver of Courtney’s Kitchen share more on the great deals happening during “Tenderloin Tuesdays,” and show us another way to enjoy this Indiana classic!
Courtney’s Kitchen in Noblesville: The owners are a brother and sister duo who operate the family restaurant. They offer a dog-friendly patio, homemade desserts, adult beverages and home-cookin’ cuisine! They even offer a delicious country breakfast on Saturday mornings! Otherwise, they are only open for lunch and dinner, closed Sundays and Mondays.
Tenderloin Tuesdays is a promotion in Hamilton County that offers special discounts on the Hoosier classic every Tuesday from June 27 through the last Tuesday in July.
For Tenderloin Tuesdays at Courtney’s Kitchen, they are offering $2 off the Cass’s Tenderloin or the petite tenderloin and a free sugar cream pie bite!
– Hamilton County Tourism started the promotion in 2009
– 25 restaurants participating in Hamilton County this year.
All of them offer a discount either on the sandwich or offer a free side or dessert. A few to mention might be: Rosie’s Place in Noblesville, Grand Junction Brewing in Westfield, Nickel Plate Bar and Grill in Fishers, Upland in Carmel, etc.
– Tenderloin Tuesdays starts on June 27 and goes through the month of July, and is every Tuesday!
– As you know tenderloins are a staple to a Hoosier’s diet! You can eat them breaded, grilled, etc. You can add different toppings or even stack or cut them in different ways.
– There are 50 Hamilton County restaurants along the Tenderloin Trail! These are the restaurants that offer tenderloins in the county but may not be involved in the Tenderloin Tuesdays deal. That means you have 50 opportunities to try a different tenderloin in the county!
#TenderloinTuesday Participants and Deals:
Carmel:
Divvy-Hoosier Minis: Two panko crusted tenderloin mini sandwiches w/shoestring fries $9
Dooley O’Tooles-Tenderloin with a cup of soup and chips-$8.95
Upland Brewing Co. Carmel Tap House-Tenderloin with your choice of a side-$7
Woody’s Library Restaurant-Tenderloin and chips $8.95
The Pint Room -$1 off tenderloins
Muldoons-$1 off tenderloins
Stacked Pickle-Carmel and West Carmel- $2 off tenderloins
Fishers:
Nickel Plate Bar & Grill –$1 off tenderloins
C.R. Heroes Family Pub-Free beverage with tenderloin purchase
Four Day Ray Brewing-Free 5oz beer or soft drink
Pinheads- $10 tenderloin meal deal
Sahm’s Restaurant and Bar-BOGO ½ off
Stacked Pickle-Fishers-$2 off tenderloins
Noblesville:
Barley’s Island Brewing Company- $1 off tenderloin
Caplinger’s Fresh Catch North-Tenderloin sandwich combo $7.99
Courtney’s Kitchen-$2 off tenderloin and free sugar cream pie bite
Rosie’s Place-20% off
Copper Still Kitchen and Bar-Buy 2 sandwiches, get a free cake
Ginger’s Café-Tenderloin sandwich and coke float for $12.95
The Hamilton Restaurant-Free beverage
Aspen Creek Grill-$9.99 tenderloin & side
Westfield:
Erika’s Place-Free side dish
Stacked Pickle-Westfield- $2 off tenderloins
Cicero:
Erika’s Place-Cicero-Free side dish
Atlanta:
Combine Café-Free dessert
You can find Tenderloin Tuesdays information at www.visithamiltoncounty.com/tenderloin/.
Website: www.courtneykitchen.com or find them on Facebook!