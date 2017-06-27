Find delicious deals on Tenderloin Tuesday in Hamilton County

If you’re a Hoosier, you know that the TENDERLOIN is a food staple! Today on Indy Style, Daniel Clemons and Juli Carver of Courtney’s Kitchen share more on the great deals happening during “Tenderloin Tuesdays,” and show us another way to enjoy this Indiana classic!

Courtney’s Kitchen in Noblesville: The owners are a brother and sister duo who operate the family restaurant. They offer a dog-friendly patio, homemade desserts, adult beverages and home-cookin’ cuisine! They even offer a delicious country breakfast on Saturday mornings! Otherwise, they are only open for lunch and dinner, closed Sundays and Mondays.

Tenderloin Tuesdays is a promotion in Hamilton County that offers special discounts on the Hoosier classic every Tuesday from June 27 through the last Tuesday in July.

For Tenderloin Tuesdays at Courtney’s Kitchen, they are offering $2 off the Cass’s Tenderloin or the petite tenderloin and a free sugar cream pie bite!

– Hamilton County Tourism started the promotion in 2009

– 25 restaurants participating in Hamilton County this year.

All of them offer a discount either on the sandwich or offer a free side or dessert. A few to mention might be: Rosie’s Place in Noblesville, Grand Junction Brewing in Westfield, Nickel Plate Bar and Grill in Fishers, Upland in Carmel, etc.

–  Tenderloin Tuesdays starts on June 27 and goes through the month of July, and is every Tuesday!

– As you know tenderloins are a staple to a Hoosier’s diet! You can eat them breaded, grilled, etc. You can add different toppings or even stack or cut them in different ways.

– There are 50 Hamilton County restaurants along the Tenderloin Trail! These are the restaurants that offer tenderloins in the county but may not be involved in the Tenderloin Tuesdays deal. That means you have 50 opportunities to try a different tenderloin in the county!

2017 Tenderloin Tuesday

  • Tenderloin Tuesday runs each Tuesday June 27-July 25th
  • 25 area restaurants will be participating
  • Hamilton County has been celebrating the Indiana sandwich with Tenderloin Tuesdays since 2009
  • Visit the official Tenderloin Tuesday page: https://www.visithamiltoncounty.com/tenderloin/
  • Use #TenderloinTuesday to get social!

#TenderloinTuesday Participants and Deals:

Carmel:

Divvy-Hoosier Minis: Two panko crusted tenderloin mini sandwiches w/shoestring fries $9

Dooley O’Tooles-Tenderloin with a cup of soup and chips-$8.95

Upland Brewing Co. Carmel Tap House-Tenderloin with your choice of a side-$7

Woody’s Library Restaurant-Tenderloin and chips $8.95

The Pint Room -$1 off tenderloins

Muldoons-$1 off tenderloins

Stacked Pickle-Carmel and West Carmel- $2 off tenderloins

Fishers:

Nickel Plate Bar & Grill –$1 off tenderloins 

C.R. Heroes Family Pub-Free beverage with tenderloin purchase

Four Day Ray Brewing-Free 5oz beer or soft drink

Pinheads- $10 tenderloin meal deal

Sahm’s Restaurant and Bar-BOGO ½ off

Stacked Pickle-Fishers-$2 off tenderloins

Noblesville:

Barley’s Island Brewing Company- $1 off tenderloin

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch North-Tenderloin sandwich combo $7.99

Courtney’s Kitchen-$2 off tenderloin and free sugar cream pie bite

Rosie’s Place-20% off

Copper Still Kitchen and Bar-Buy 2 sandwiches, get a free cake

Ginger’s Café-Tenderloin sandwich and coke float for $12.95

The Hamilton Restaurant-Free beverage

Aspen Creek Grill-$9.99 tenderloin & side

Westfield:

Erika’s Place-Free side dish

Stacked Pickle-Westfield- $2 off tenderloins

Cicero:

Erika’s Place-Cicero-Free side dish

Atlanta:

Combine Café-Free dessert

Tenderloin Trail participants:

  1. Divvy
  2. Dooley O’Tooles
  3. Upland Brew co. Carmel Tap House
  4. Wolfies Grill
  5. Woody’s Library Restaurant
  6. Nickel Plate Bar & Gril
  7. 5280 Bistro
  8. R. Heroes Family Pub
  9. Four Day Ray Brewing
  10. Pinheads
  11. Sahm’s Restaurant and Bar
  12. Harry & Izzy’s
  13. Alexander’s on the Square
  14. Aspen Creek Grill
  15. Barley Island Brewing Company
  16. Caplinger’s Fresh Catch North
  17. Courtney’s Kitchen
  18. Local Eatery and Pub
  19. Rosie’s Place
  20. Wolfie’s Grill (Noblesville)
  21. Grand Junction Brewing Co.
  22. The Pint Room
  23. Combine Café
  24. Brunchies
  25. MacKenzie River Pizza Co.
  26. MCL Restaurant and Bakery
  27. Muldoon’s
  28. Scotty’s Brewhouse-Carmel
  29. Stacked Pickle-Carmel & West Carmel
  30. 10 West
  31. Erika’s Place-Cicero
  32. Casler’s Kitchen and Bar
  33. G’s Taste of Home
  34. Stacked Pickle-Fishers
  35. Wolfie’s Grill-Fishers
  36. Copper Still Kitchen & Bar
  37. Ginger’s Café
  38. Stone Creek Dining Company
  39. Sunrise Café at Uptown
  40. Syd’s Bar & Grill
  41. The Hamilton Restaurant
  42. Erika’s Place-Westfield
  43. Stacked Pickle-Westfield

You can find Tenderloin Tuesdays information at www.visithamiltoncounty.com/tenderloin/. 

Website: www.courtneykitchen.com or find them on Facebook!

