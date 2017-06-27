4 injured in Tipton County crash

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Tipton County Road 100 North and Tipton County Road 400 West.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection about a mile northwest of Tipton.

Authorities believe the driver of a 2010 GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle traveling east on County Road 100 North failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a 2012 Chrysler 200 car.

The 65-year-old driver of the Chrysler was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

An ambulance took the driver of the GMC and two passengers in the vehicle to a IU Health Tipton hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and all involved were wearing seat belts.

The crash remained under investigation.