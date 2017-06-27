How to stay safe this Independence Day

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – With the Fourth of July around the corner, we are starting to see more fireworks display in stores as people are getting ready to celebrate the holiday.

As always, 24-Hour News 8 is here to remind about ways to stay safe around fireworks. The first thing experts suggest that if you’d like to enjoy some firework, go see it done professionally. The show put on downtown from atop of the Regions Bank building is a perfect example.

Also, if you are going to put on a show in the back yard there are basics you need to remember. 24-Hour News 8 talked to the Carmel Fire Department about what they’re telling people this year. They say for the kids looking to celebrate Independence Day provide them with much safer options, things like glow sticks, pop its, bubbles, pull string confetti, basically things you can use and not hurt yourself in any way.

However, If you do put on your own fireworks make sure to have certain things.

First gloves and eye protection are key. Make sure to be a safe distance away from the fireworks. Lastly, a bucket of water for after fireworks and leave them submerged in the water for 24 hours.

Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department says one mistake can be life changing.

“These are explosives, they’re dangerous. They’re purchased in other countries, brought here. So, you don’t always know what they are going to do,” says Griffin. “So, you need to take them very serious and understand they are an explosive device and you want to make sure to take that very serious. Even if you’ve done it year after year and you’re immune to that happening we want to make sure that you are so do the proper steps beforehand and after.”

Griffin also says sparklers cause 31 percent of all fireworks injuries on July 4. They get really hot and can burn your hand or the hand of a child.