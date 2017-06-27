9-year-old fatally shot as kids played with gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 9-year-old was shot and killed. Police say it was the result of two kids playing with a gun.

Police say the gun belongs to the relative of one of the kids. They believe it hadn’t been secured properly, but aren’t sure exactly how the kids got a hold of it.

The Marion County prosecutor has not filed charges, but police say they’re looking into whether or not the gun owner did anything wrong.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. Monday at the Flats at Meridian Hills apartments on the north side of Indianapolis.

At the apartments, instead of kids playing and the sounds of laughter, there is silence. It’s a deafening silence that’s a stark contrast from the night before.

“He was just crying, crying, top of his lungs. He just tried to do CPR, and I didn’t want to be like, ‘I think he might be gone.'”

One man witnessed the aftermath. He didn’t want to identify himself, but said he was standing outside when he saw a father cradling his 9-year-old son like a baby. The boy was lifeless and bloody.

“He was running with him and then he just fell and went to his knees. That’s when I realized something was going on.”

According to police, 9-year-old Mykah Jackson and a friend were playing. They somehow got their hands on a gun. The friend shot Jackson in the face, police said.

The witness called 911 and then knocked on the door of his aunt Rayshel Gray.

“I looked and I seen the father holding his son. My nephew was on the phone with 911. But they put him on hold, so I figured I could get there quicker than they can. So I drove him to the hospital,” Gray said.

If there is one thing Gray remembers about the two-minute drive to the hospital, it was the father’s desperate pleas to his son.

“He was telling his son to hold on, breathe. So he was talking to his son to just tell him to stay focused and keep his eyes opened and breathe. That’s the only thing I remember. I don’t remember anything else. I was just trying to get him to the hospital,” she said.

But it was too late. Jackson died upon arriving at St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. Withing hours of his death, Gray, joined by neighbors who knew the child, started a makeshift memorial. The spot where he was shot is marked with stuffed animals, candles and a message on posterboard: Rest in Heaven. It’s a reminder of a tragedy that neighbors would rather soon forget.

“Seeing the baby with the bullet and the blood running down his face, and he was stiff, so, the image is still in my head. So, I haven’t been to sleep,” Gray said.

Police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS with any information that could help in this investigation.