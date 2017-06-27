Indianapolis Indians to wear Captain America jerseys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When the mighty Indians take on the Bats of Louisville on Saturday night, the gear for Indianapolis will make them look like a favorite superhero.

The Indians on Tuesday unveiled their Captain America-inspired jerseys at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The jerseys are part of the Indians’ superhero nights series.

After Saturday’s game, the jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the nonprofit Riley Children’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital.

In the first superheros nights game, the team wore jerseys themed around the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon.