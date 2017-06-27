Local Indie Film Premiere Coming To Landmark Cinemas and #1 Pick For 2017 Gen Con

Check it out! A local Independent Filmmaker is making a SCI-FI. Learn more about “Submerge: Echo 51” with Demetrius Witherspoon, Writer/Director, and Paisley Blackburn, Actress, “Submerge: Echo 51.”

“Submerge: Echo 51” Premiere

Thursday, Keystone Art Cinema, 7:30 p.m.

-Submerge: Echo 51 will be at Inconjunction Sci-fi convention July 1 at 1pm along with the cast from the film.

-All of the Submerge series will be at Gen Con Film Festival, August 17-20. Gen Con is almost sold out with over 60,000 attending.

-Submerge: Echo 51Red Carpet Premiere June 29 at the Landmark Keystone Art Cinema 7:30pm $10 general $25 VIP

Facebook: Submerge Echo 51

To learn more, visit www.dventertainmentpictures.com.