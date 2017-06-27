Singer Rory Feek to perform again after wife Joey’s death

Rory Lee Feek, of Joey + Rory, poses in the press room with the award for best roots gospel album for "Hymns" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rory Feek, one half of the Grammy-winning country duo Joey + Rory, announced he will perform publicly for the first time since his wife Joey died last year to raise funds for the Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that helped his family with insurance and medical bills.

Feek stopped performing due to his wife’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. He announced on Tuesday plans to perform at a barn at his home in Tennessee on Sept. 8 and 9 to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Joey died on March 4, 2016, at the age of 40.

The nonprofit is asking the music community to donate 5 percent of their earnings for one day to help assist others with medical needs.

