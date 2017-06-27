Summer gadgets and gear

Gotta love great gadgets! David Novak, Gadget Gram, shares the latest:

Helix Cuff Headphones

$200; www.ashleychloe.com

The Helix Cuff is a wireless stereo Bluetooth headphones in wearable form. It solves the problem of dealing with tangled and easy-to-lose headphones with a simple, sleek cuff on your wrist. Rather than stashing your headphones in your pocket, headphones can now be easily accessed on a modern wrist cuff. The Helix Cuff headphones are encased in a sleek stainless steel housing, accompanied with comfortably designed band for a stylish, everyday look. It is equipped with the most advanced sound technology you’ll ever find in a Bluetooth wearable tech gadget.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xjBQLi7PvI

baKblade 2.0 Back Groomer

$35; www.bakblade.com

The baKblade 2.0 with retractable handle is the easiest do-it-yourself back shaver on the planet, removing unwanted hair from hard-to-reach areas like the back, shoulders, neck and arms. The key to the baKblade system is the DryGlide blade, a patent-pending safety blade designed specifically to cut body hair, which tends to be less coarse than facial hair, and reduce the risk of cuts and nicks. The baKblade can be used wet or dry; no shaving cream, soap, lotion or gel is required. To use, simply hold the baKblade shaver with the teeth facing towards the skin and drag lightly across unwanted body hair. The teeth gently grab and cut the hair with no discomfort, similar to a back-scratching tool.

Video: https://youtu.be/dvpUkwTbudw

Chimney of Insanity

$29.95; www.BBQDragon.com

The Chimney of Insanity takes the hassle out of lighting charcoal briquettes for outdoor grilling. It’s cleverly designed for maximum airflow, ease of use and efficiency, ensuring that briquettes are red hot and ready for grilling. It features an internal 90° elbow that protrudes from one side, allowing the user to insert additional fuel without lifting the chimney. To use, stuff crumpled newspaper in the bottom and light as usual. Additional newspaper, or fire starters like wax sticks, can then be inserted into the side chute. The side vents actually create a turbo effect that lights the charcoal even faster. The result is a charcoal chimney that’s insanely fast – twice as fast to ignite as a conventional chimney. Plus, using the Chimney of Insanity is less toxic than starting charcoal with lighter fluid and it results in more flavorful food than grilling with propane grills.

Video: https://youtu.be/qN0eApUrrYA

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Drill and Impact Driver Set

$99; www.ryobitools.com

This kit is powered by new lithium-ion batteries, the very best value in lithium-ion performance. The drill includes a 1/2 in. heavy-duty single sleeve, keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The impact driver has a variable-speed trigger and 1600 in. lbs. of torque to provide control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. They both feature the exclusive MagTray and onboard bit storage, which allow convenient placement of bits and screws. Two lithium-ion batteries and a charger are included that will power more than 70 RYOBI ONE+ tools. Available at Home Depot.

Video: https://youtu.be/bcZid7sgjsk

Nanoleaf Lamp

$59.99, https://nanoleaf.me

The Nanoleaf Lamp is a stylish lamp base that complements the Nanoleaf bulb that fits your style. This minimalist lamp base was designed specifically to show off your unique bulbs without covering them up with a lamp shade. Crafted from stainless steel and beech wood from certified sustainably managed forests, so your home will look good and you can feel good about it. The Nanoleaf Lamp is compatible with all E26 Nanoleaf Bulbs and comes with an insulated, fray-resistant cord to keep the power cord flexible for decades to come.

LeEco 4K UHD TV

$499; www.leeco.com

The LeEco Super4 X55 Pro is a “smart ecotv” that features a stunning 4K UHD display, a workstation-grade graphics processor and cinema-quality sound—all simply unheard of in this class at this price. It features Ultra-High Definition which is 4X the resolution of FHD while High Dynamic Range increases the color range and visual details in dark and light areas of the picture — together raising the standard for television picture quality. The Super4 X55 Pro was designed to not just be an amazingly functional TV, but also as an object you’ll be proud to have in your home even when it’s off. Available at both Target and Best Buy Stores.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZfIEIsmUQ8

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.