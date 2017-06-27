Suspect from downtown garage attacks charged with additional rape, sexual battery charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old man that had been connected to two sexual assaults downtown is now being charged with an additional sexual assault.

It happened on Saturday, May 27 just after 10 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of East 13th and Peck streets on reports of a rape.

Upon arrival, the victim told authorities that a man had “bear hugged” her from behind on her way to work. The man then covered her mouth and took her to an alleyway where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim stated that the man then took her phone and $15 and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone.

The victim was able to positively identify Anthony Jones out of a lineup.

Jones faces two counts of rape, robbery resulting in bodily injury, two counts of sexual battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation.