1 dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-69 near Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 69, which remained closed at 9 p.m., authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. near the 238-mile marker, about 3 miles south of the State Road 332 interchange, said Delaware County Deputy Sheriff Joe Krupa. He said one of the vehicles was in the interstate median.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene, according to the sheriff’s dispatch.

Indiana Department of Transportation’s real-time traffic website showed northbound traffic was backed up to near the I-69 interchange at State Road 67 and State Road 32 at Daleville at 9 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.