2 juveniles dead in Henryville train-SUV crash; mom injured

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two juveniles were killed and their mother hospitalized after a train struck their sport utility vehicle Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 1:25 p.m., the SUV was going east on County Road 160 in the Henryville business district when the northbound CSX train hit the vehicle, said Lt. Col. Scottie Maples of the sheriff’s office.

Information about the three people in the SUV was being withheld while family members are contacted, Maples said. The mother was taken to KentuckyOne Health University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, he said.

A witness told police that the crossing lights were activated and the train sounded its horn before approaching the crossing, Maples said. Investigators were working with 3D technology to reconstruct the crash late Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department expects to release additional details about the crash on Thursday.