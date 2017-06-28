Beech Grove police issue Silver Alert for 22-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Beech Grove Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in regard to the disappearance of an adult.

Miracle Nevills is a 22-year-old black woman who is 5-feet-8, 115 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes, the alert said. Nevills was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis and is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a black head scarf and an olive green shirt, the alert said. Miracle Nevills may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Nevills can contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4950, call 911 or email crimetips@beechgrove.com.