Bicyclist struck, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A bicyclist was struck on the city’s south side Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the area of South Rybolt Avenue and Kentucky Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a black BMW struck a male on a bicycle. The, male driver of the vehicle, did stay on stay on scene and called police.

The male victim, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the victim is expected to live.

The name or identity of the victim has not been released.