Boy airlifted to hospital following four-wheeling accident

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A young boy is recovering from a head injury in the hospital after an off-road vehicle accident Wednesday.

It happened near Pittsburg when witnesses said a 14-year-old boy was operating a four-wheeler in the area of County Road 935 West with an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old.

They said they boy lost balance and fell off the bike after his hat flew off of his head. He hit his head on the roadway after falling off of the four-wheeler.

The boy was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment.

Authorities said no safety equipment was worn aboard the four-wheeler.