Brownsburg man sentenced for killing brother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A Brownsburg man has been sentenced in the shooting death of his brother.

Justin Brabson was sentenced to more than seven decades in prison for killing his brother, Christopher Brabson.

The deadly incident happened in June 2016 at motel in Crawfordsville. Justin Brabson was found guilty in May of this year.

Police say Brabson shot his brother 11 times. Brabson was sentenced to 72 years.

During the investigation, Brabson’s parents told detectives that he suffered from a mental illness.