Chaffetz, leaving Congress this week, heading to Fox News

Associated Press Published:
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, heads to his car after being his fourth interview in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, said that after consulting with his family and "prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018." (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican who is quitting Congress at the end of the week is heading to Fox News.

Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday that five-term Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah will be a contributor effective July 1, offering political analysis on various Fox programs.

Chaffetz said earlier this year that he would not seek another term, then announced he would leave the House on June 30. Chaffetz has served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and doggedly investigated Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election.

Chaffetz has been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in Utah.

