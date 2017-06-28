Chef Charlie Chen shares cool low calorie creations

The summertime party season is heating up, and everyone is looking for ways to cool down. Joining us today is Celebrity Chef Charles Chen, a top Food Network personality and host of his own show, “Kitchen Hustle.”

Chef Chen is known for his passion for creating healthy recipes that allowed him to lose 100 pounds. He shares some summertime dessert recipes that are sure to cool those summer cravings!

About Chef Chen

CHARLES CHEN is the Host of #KitchenHustle , Chef & Entrepreneur. Creator of Dinner Club & Party In Your Mouth Wellness Festival. At one point in his life Charles struggled with his health and weighed up to 260 pounds. Charles was pre-diabetic, lethargic, and had no motivation. Since then Charles has lost over 100 pounds, reclaimed his health and now passionate about helping others live their best life! Join The Wellness Revolution

Arctic Zero Ice Cream Summer Rolls (3 Servings on Small Plates)

2 Scoops of Arctic Zero Ice Cream

3 Sheets of Rice Paper Wrappers

1 Tablespoon of Coconut Flakes

1/8 Cup of Strawberries Cut

1/8 Cup of Bananas Cut

1/8 Cup of Mangos Cut

1 Tablespoon of Fresh Mint

2 Teaspoons of Shaved Almonds

1 Tablespoon of Almond Butter

1 Teaspoon of Coconut Nectar

Instructions:

Place Rice Paper Wrappers (soaked in warm water) on flat surface, place fresh fruit and mint at the bottom, add scoops of Arctic Zero Ice Cream, add almond butter, almonds, coconut nectar. Fold like a burrito, refrigerate, and enjoy!

Arctic Zero Ice Cream Sandwiches ( 2 Servings on Small Plates)

2 Pieces of Paleo Bread or Rice Cakes

Bread or Rice Cakes 4 Scoops of Arctic Zero Ice Cream

2 Tablespoons of Pistachios (Chopped)

2 Tablespoons of Coconut Shreds

1 Teaspoon of Cacao Nibs

4 meedjool dates

1/8 Cup of Almond Milk

Pinch of Cinnamon Powder

Instructions:

Cut open bread, spread generous a layer of Arctic Zero Ice Cream Dipp in favorite toppings, and drizzle caramel dressing.

For Caramel Dressing: Add Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Dates, Blend in High Speed Blender.

To learn more, visit www.ArcticZero.com.

