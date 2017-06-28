Family marks 15 years of Indiana’s woman unsolved slaying

CARTHAGE, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of a woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago continue to hope that police will find whoever killed her and left her body in an Indiana farm field.

Some family members and friends recently gathered at the rural intersection in Rush County where the car belonging to 46-year-old Nancy Lyons of Carthage was found abandoned with the engine running on June 17, 2002.

A farmer found her skeleton four months later about 50 miles away in a Bartholomew County field. Authorities determined she died from a blow to the head but no arrests were ever made.

Beverly Tallent tells the (Greenfield) Daily Reporter she’s kept in touch with investigators over the years and started “The Nancy Lyons Project” Facebook page in hopes of generating leads.