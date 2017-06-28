Film featuring Indiana city’s architecture wins top prize

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A new film that includes the city of Columbus’ rich architecture as a backdrop has won a top honor at an European film festival.

The movie, “Columbus,” won best feature film at the Valletta Film Festival in Malta. Its star, Haley Lu Richardson, was honored as best actress.

The Republic reports Richardson portrays a woman who lives with her mother in a Midwestern town dotted with Modernist buildings. She develops a friendship with a visitor portrayed by John Cho who’s caring for his dying father.

It’s directed by a Nashville, Tennessee, director who goes by the name of Kogonada, and was filmed in Columbus last summer.

The city 40 miles south of Indianapolis boasts several buildings designed by such world-renowned architects as Cesar Pelli and I.M. Pei.