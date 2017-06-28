I-70 traffic stop nets credit-card skimmers; 3 from Romania arrested

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police stopped two cars along Interstate 70 in western Hancock County and found illegal electronic credit-card skimmers, credit cards and supplies used in making the skimmers.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Ernstes pulled over two vehicles at 1:45 p.m. Thursday for following too closely on westbound I-70. Ernstes is coordinator of the area’s Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team, and Indiana State Police troopers assisted him with the pulled-over vehicles.

The skimmers were found in the truck of one of the vehicles, a gold Mercedes, police said. The driver and passenger had false identification, but later were determined to be a 15-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Mihai Marian, both of Romania. Over 300 pieces of evidence were recovered from the Mercedes.

In the other vehicle, a gray BMW, the deputy found Conte Nistor, 26, of Romania, and determined he was connected to the evidence in the Mercedes.

“The suspects told the officers that they were traveling back to California from Ohio,” said a news release from PACE. “Evidence obtained from the gold Mercedes linked this credit card skimming crew to Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, California and Tennessee.”

The cellphone battery-powered skimmers collected as evidence could obtain video and capture magnetic strip data. Ernstes said he seized five complete sets of skimmers and a laptop computer that contained a reprogramming card reader.

All three face charges of fraud on a financial institution and possession of a card-skimming device. The juvenile was taken into custody and was detained at the Delaware County juvenile detention center in Muncie. Marian and Nistor were taken to the Hancock County Jail in Greenfield.

The Indianapolis office for the U.S. Secret Service will assist in analyzing the evidence, the release said.