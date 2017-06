A concert for a cause! Learn more about this year’s INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer with Founder Scott Lintner.

July 4th / at the Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza

Featured entertainment: 311 and New Politics and The Skints

Event kicks off at 3 p.m. with FREE party before the concert

Also, 6 local bands, bars, kids play areas, food, games and giveaway prizes and firework show

Tickets are: $35 general admission. go to: ticketmaster.com

To learn more, visit www.indypendenceday.com.