IUPUI to join Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis will be members of a new league this summer.

Effective, July 1 IUPUI will will officially join the Horizon League.

The announcement came during a press conference Tuesday morning.

IUPUI Chancellor Nasser Paydar released a statement saying:

Since the moment IUPUI began playing NCAA Division I sports 19 years ago, we have welcomed the spirit of competition and camaraderie from our Summit League opponents. The Horizon League will offer our student-athletes new opportunities for competition and will help our campus strengthen the sense of community that grows out of the very best athletic contests and that plays such an important role in fostering student success, one of our campus’s strategic priorities.

IUPUI was part of the Summit League since 1998.

The addition of IUPUI to the Horizon League gives the league 10 full members.

IUPUI Men’s Basketball Coach Jason Gardner also released a statement:

I know our department and basketball program are excited to make the move to the Horizon League. The Summit League has provided us fantastic competition since long before I was the head coach, but we’re excited about what the future holds. I had the opportunity to coach in the Horizon League and understand just how strong the league is from top to bottom. We’re going to work hard to improve every single day to be competitive with our new league rivals.