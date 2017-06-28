Man arrested after leading police on chase with stolen Harley

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after police said he led them on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. when police were alerted that a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed southbound on I-69.

After police attempted to stop the motorcycle, he continued to flee into the city of Pendleton.

The motorcycle continued on until he sideswiped a parked car. 46-year-old Charles Wickline surrendered soon after and was placed in custody.

Wickline faces charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle. He already had felony warrants out for his arrest for auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.